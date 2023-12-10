The LSU Tigers (8-1) will aim to build on an eight-game winning run when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns have won four games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 62.4 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Tigers give up.
  • Louisiana has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • LSU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The 93.8 points per game the Tigers record are 42.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (51.4).
  • When LSU scores more than 51.4 points, it is 8-1.
  • When Louisiana gives up fewer than 93.8 points, it is 5-2.
  • This season the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.

LSU Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 54.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
  • Flau'jae Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Angel Reese: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 47.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Niagara W 99-65 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia W 76-73 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Virginia Tech W 82-64 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/10/2023 Louisiana - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/12/2023 McNeese - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/17/2023 Northwestern State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.