The struggling New Orleans Saints (5-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have dropped their last five contests, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 39 points.

Saints vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing six times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have won the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have won the third quarter in nine games and have been knotted up in three games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in five games.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 12 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and tied three times.

Saints vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have been winning after the first half in five games (3-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Panthers have led one time, have been behind 10 times, and have been knotted up one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Saints have won the second half in seven games this season (4-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (0-3), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the second half.

Through 12 games this season, the Panthers have won the second half five times, lost four times, and been knotted up three times.

