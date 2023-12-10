How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (5-7) take a three-game losing streak into their home matchup December 10, 2023 with a struggling Carolina Panthers squad (1-11), who have won five straight.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights
- The Saints rack up 21.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Panthers allow per contest (26.1).
- The Saints average 42.3 more yards per game (348.3) than the Panthers allow per matchup (306).
- This season, New Orleans racks up 105.1 yards per game on the ground, 20.1 fewer than Carolina allows per outing (125.2).
- The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints put up 20.2 points per game in home games (1.2 less than their overall average), and concede 24.4 at home (3.1 more than overall).
- At home, the Saints accumulate 323.6 yards per game and concede 336.6. That's less than they gain overall (348.3), but more than they allow (322.5).
- New Orleans' average yards passing at home (233.4) is lower than its overall average (243.3). But its average yards conceded at home (210.8) is higher than overall (197).
- The Saints accumulate 90.2 rushing yards per game at home (14.9 less than their overall average), and give up 125.8 at home (0.3 more than overall).
- The Saints convert 37.8% of third downs at home (0.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 38.1% at home (1.6% higher than overall).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|L 27-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 24-15
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|L 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/21/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
