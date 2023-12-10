Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly Women's SWAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SWAC Power Rankings
1. Jackson State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-6
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 78-58 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
2. UAPB
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: W 96-24 vs Johnson (FL)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Trinity Baptist
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
4. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: W 62-44 vs South Carolina State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
5. Southern
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 67-37 vs Oregon
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
6. Grambling
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 96-64 vs Minnesota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nicholls
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 84-50 vs North Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: L 68-65 vs South Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
9. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-20
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: L 85-41 vs TCU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
10. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: L 84-56 vs Ole Miss
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 89-42 vs Houston
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
12. Alabama State
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: L 94-37 vs Auburn
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ DePaul
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.