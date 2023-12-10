How to Watch the Tulane vs. Howard Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Howard Bison (1-8) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (4-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Tulane vs. Howard Scoring Comparison
- The Bison's 52.2 points per game are 12.8 fewer points than the 65.0 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
- The 68.5 points per game the Green Wave score are 9.7 more points than the Bison give up (58.8).
- When Tulane totals more than 58.8 points, it is 4-4.
- When Howard allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 1-7.
- The Green Wave are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Bison allow to opponents (34.5%).
- The Bison's 31.7 shooting percentage is 8.1 lower than the Green Wave have given up.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Hannah Pratt: 13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
- Marta Galic: 13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
- Irina Parau: 8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%
- Amira Mabry: 8.3 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 76-70
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 70-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Orleans
|W 90-63
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|Howard
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.