The Howard Bison (1-8) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (4-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tulane vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

The Bison's 52.2 points per game are 12.8 fewer points than the 65.0 the Green Wave give up to opponents.

The 68.5 points per game the Green Wave score are 9.7 more points than the Bison give up (58.8).

When Tulane totals more than 58.8 points, it is 4-4.

When Howard allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 1-7.

The Green Wave are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Bison allow to opponents (34.5%).

The Bison's 31.7 shooting percentage is 8.1 lower than the Green Wave have given up.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Hannah Pratt: 13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

13.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Marta Galic: 13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

13.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Irina Parau: 8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%

8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG% Amira Mabry: 8.3 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Schedule