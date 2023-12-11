Monday's NBA slate includes the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) taking the road to square off against CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) at Smoothie King Center. It will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brandon Ingram vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 710.7 788.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 37.6 Fantasy Rank 30 28

Buy Ingram and Towns gear on Fanatics!

Brandon Ingram vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram's numbers for the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

The Pelicans average 113.5 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.

The 44 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 16th in the league. Its opponents record 44.8 per outing.

The Pelicans make 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.8 fewer than their opponents (13.6).

New Orleans and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pels commit 13.2 per game (14th in the league) and force 14.1 (ninth in NBA play).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.9 points, 9 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves put up 113 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 105.2 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +164 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It records 45.9 rebounds per game, sixth in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.8.

The Timberwolves make 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 their opponents make, shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14.1 per game (22nd in league) and force 13.4 (17th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brandon Ingram vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 1.3 6.3 Usage Percentage 29.3% 27% True Shooting Pct 57.1% 62.7% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 14.8% Assist Pct 25% 15.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.