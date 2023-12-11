In the upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Joe Pavelski to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pavelski stats and insights

In 11 of 26 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.

He has an 18.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 11:29 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:47 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:10 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:42 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 14:08 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.