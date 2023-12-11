The San Francisco Dons (6-3) aim to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (4-5) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-19.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-18.5) 146.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

New Orleans has covered four times in six chances against the spread this year.

San Francisco has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Dons games have not hit the over yet this season.

