The New Orleans Privateers (1-7) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the UCF Knights (7-0) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

The Privateers score only 2.3 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Knights give up to opponents (55.7).

When it scores more than 55.7 points, New Orleans is 0-4.

UCF's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.4 points.

The Knights score 70.3 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 73 the Privateers give up.

When UCF totals more than 73 points, it is 2-0.

New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

The Knights shoot 44% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Privateers concede defensively.

The Privateers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Knights have given up.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Justice Ross: 9.3 PTS, 32 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 32 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Alexis Calderon: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jayla Kimbrough: 8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Zoe Cooper: 3.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%

New Orleans Schedule