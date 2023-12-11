How to Watch the New Orleans vs. UCF Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (1-7) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the UCF Knights (7-0) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans vs. UCF Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers score only 2.3 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Knights give up to opponents (55.7).
- When it scores more than 55.7 points, New Orleans is 0-4.
- UCF's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.4 points.
- The Knights score 70.3 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 73 the Privateers give up.
- When UCF totals more than 73 points, it is 2-0.
- New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.
- The Knights shoot 44% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Privateers concede defensively.
- The Privateers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Knights have given up.
New Orleans Leaders
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Justice Ross: 9.3 PTS, 32 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Alexis Calderon: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Jayla Kimbrough: 8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Zoe Cooper: 3.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 80-63
|Mitchell Center
|12/2/2023
|Louisiana
|L 44-41
|Lakefront Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 90-63
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/11/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Alcorn State
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.