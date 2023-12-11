The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) after winning four straight home games. The Pelicans are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Pelicans 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)

Timberwolves (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-3.4)

Timberwolves (-3.4) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.9

The Timberwolves sport a 12-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-10-0 mark from the Pelicans.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, New Orleans (3-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Minnesota (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 43.5% of the time this season (10 out of 23), less often than Minnesota's games have (11 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 3-5, while the Timberwolves are 3-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense, the Pelicans are averaging 113.5 points per game (15th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.2 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).

New Orleans is 16th in the NBA with 44 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.8 rebounds allowed per game.

So far this year, the Pelicans rank 13th in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.

With 13.2 turnovers per game, New Orleans ranks 14th in the NBA. It forces 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Pelicans have struggled to drain threes, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 10.8 threes made per game. They rank 20th with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.