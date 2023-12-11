The New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Brandon Ingram and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +134)

The 21.5-point total set for Ingram on Monday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Ingram has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -147)

The 14.2 points Jonas Valanciunas scores per game are 1.7 more than his over/under on Monday (12.5).

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -115)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Monday is 2.2 lower than his scoring average of 22.7.

His rebounding average of 5.8 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Williamson's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.