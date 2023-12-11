Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on December 11, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Brandon Ingram and others in this game.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +134)
- The 21.5-point total set for Ingram on Monday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
- Ingram has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -104)
|9.5 (Over: -147)
- The 14.2 points Jonas Valanciunas scores per game are 1.7 more than his over/under on Monday (12.5).
- His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
- The 20.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Monday is 2.2 lower than his scoring average of 22.7.
- His rebounding average of 5.8 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).
- Williamson's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).
