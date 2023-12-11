Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - December 11
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSN
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans lost their previous game to the Lakers, 133-89, on Thursday. Trey Murphy III was their top scorer with 14 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trey Murphy III
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Zion Williamson
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herbert Jones
|10
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram is putting up 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.
- Zion Williamson posts 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the floor.
- Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 boards per game.
- Dyson Daniels posts 7.0 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|22.6
|4.8
|5.6
|0.8
|0.1
|1.4
|Zion Williamson
|20.4
|4.3
|4.8
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|14.4
|9.4
|2.4
|0.5
|0.9
|0.5
|Herbert Jones
|13.6
|4.7
|2.8
|1.5
|1.0
|1.3
|Naji Marshall
|7.7
|5.3
|2.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.9
