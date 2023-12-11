How to Watch the Southern vs. Oregon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-6) hope to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Oregon Ducks (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Southern vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars put up 7.1 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Ducks give up to opponents (63.0).
- Oregon is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.9 points.
- The Ducks record just 0.2 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Jaguars allow (66.0).
- When Oregon puts up more than 66.0 points, it is 3-0.
- Southern is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
- This year the Ducks are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Jaguars concede.
Southern Leaders
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
- Chloe Fleming: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Soniyah Reed: 8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Kyanna Morgan: 5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Tionna Lidge: 3.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 78-60
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Northwestern State
|L 46-35
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 101-45
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
