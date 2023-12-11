The Southern Jaguars (1-6) hope to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Oregon Ducks (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Southern vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up 7.1 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Ducks give up to opponents (63.0).

Oregon is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.9 points.

The Ducks record just 0.2 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Jaguars allow (66.0).

When Oregon puts up more than 66.0 points, it is 3-0.

Southern is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

This year the Ducks are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Jaguars concede.

Southern Leaders

Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Chloe Fleming: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Soniyah Reed: 8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Kyanna Morgan: 5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tionna Lidge: 3.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%

Southern Schedule