If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hammond High Magnet School at Denham Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11

6:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Denham Springs, LA

Denham Springs, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandeville High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11

6:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Hammond, LA

Hammond, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kentwood High Magnet School at Pine High School