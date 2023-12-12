How to Watch Georgetown vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) travel to face the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Georgetown Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- In games Georgetown shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoyas sit at 133rd.
- The Hoyas record 77.8 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 72.1 the Eagles allow.
- Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 36.2% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 297th.
- The Eagles' 55.1 points per game are 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas give up.
- Coppin State has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Georgetown played better at home last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.
- The Hoyas surrendered 76.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 81.8 in road games.
- Georgetown drained 6.2 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.1.
- The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.
- At home, Coppin State sunk 8.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%) as well.
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|L 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|L 80-68
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|L 75-52
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/6/2023
|Wagner
|L 62-59
|Physical Education Complex
|12/9/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 76-45
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
