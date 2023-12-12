The SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Louisiana Tech has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 281st.

The 75 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Lions allow.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech is posting 80.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 66.8 points per contest.

The Bulldogs are giving up 57.5 points per game this season at home, which is 9.3 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (66.8).

Louisiana Tech is draining 8.5 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 more threes and three% points better than it is averaging in road games (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

