The LSU Tigers (9-1) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 71.1 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, McNeese is 3-3.

LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.

The Tigers score 12.5 more points per game (92.7) than the Cowgirls give up (80.2).

When LSU scores more than 80.2 points, it is 7-0.

McNeese is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 92.7 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cowgirls concede.

The Cowgirls shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Tigers concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 19.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

19.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47)

17.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (24-for-47) Flau'jae Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Angel Reese: 17.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 47.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Schedule