How to Watch the McNeese vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (9-1) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network +
McNeese vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls score 8.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers allow (62.5).
- McNeese has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- LSU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Tigers average 12.5 more points per game (92.7) than the Cowgirls give up (80.2).
- When LSU scores more than 80.2 points, it is 7-0.
- When McNeese gives up fewer than 92.7 points, it is 3-4.
- The Tigers shoot 50.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cowgirls allow defensively.
- The Cowgirls' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.9 higher than the Tigers have conceded.
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Boston Berry: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46 FG%
- Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
McNeese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 124-44
|Ferrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Ecclesia
|W 102-28
|The Legacy Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 101-39
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/14/2023
|Centenary (LA)
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/16/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|The Legacy Center
