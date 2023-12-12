The LSU Tigers (9-1) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (3-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls score 8.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers allow (62.5).

McNeese has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

LSU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.

The Tigers average 12.5 more points per game (92.7) than the Cowgirls give up (80.2).

When LSU scores more than 80.2 points, it is 7-0.

When McNeese gives up fewer than 92.7 points, it is 3-4.

The Tigers shoot 50.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cowgirls allow defensively.

The Cowgirls' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.9 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Boston Berry: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57) Julia Puente Valverde: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46 FG%

6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46 FG% Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Schedule