The UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) take a seven-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Northwestern State Demons (4-4), who have won four straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Demons put up only 3.0 more points per game (61.5) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (58.5).

Northwestern State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.

UL Monroe is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.

The Warhawks record 81.9 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 59.0 the Demons give up.

When UL Monroe scores more than 59.0 points, it is 7-1.

Northwestern State is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.

The Warhawks are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Demons allow to opponents (36.1%).

The Demons' 36.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.0 higher than the Warhawks have given up.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Sharna Ayres: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Karmelah Dean: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG% Carla Celaya: 5.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jenny Ntambwe: 8.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%

