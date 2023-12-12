The SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when visiting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 36.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

SE Louisiana has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 136th.

The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 61.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

SE Louisiana has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SE Louisiana put up 82.9 points per game last season, 9.1 more than it averaged on the road (73.8).

In 2022-23, the Lions allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (77.2).

SE Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule