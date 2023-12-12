How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when visiting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 36.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- SE Louisiana has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 136th.
- The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 61.2 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- SE Louisiana has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SE Louisiana put up 82.9 points per game last season, 9.1 more than it averaged on the road (73.8).
- In 2022-23, the Lions allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (77.2).
- SE Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 101-55
|University Center (LA)
|12/1/2023
|@ LSU
|L 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern
|L 69-44
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/20/2023
|Grambling
|-
|University Center (LA)
