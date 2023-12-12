SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|68th
|81.5
|Points Scored
|73.9
|209th
|21st
|61.2
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|304th
|53rd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|30.9
|276th
|79th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|161st
|79th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.0
|224th
|58th
|16.3
|Assists
|15.1
|87th
|101st
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|255th
