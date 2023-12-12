The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 134.5 in the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -13.5 134.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 134.5 points in five of seven outings.

SE Louisiana's outings this season have a 145.6-point average over/under, 11.1 more points than this game's point total.

SE Louisiana has gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

SE Louisiana was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Lions have been at least a +750 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

SE Louisiana has an implied victory probability of 11.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 4 50% 75 144.7 61.2 137.1 141.1 SE Louisiana 5 71.4% 69.7 144.7 75.9 137.1 149.6

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions score 8.5 more points per game (69.7) than the Bulldogs allow (61.2).

SE Louisiana is 3-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when it scores more than 61.2 points.

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 5-3-0 1-1 2-6-0 SE Louisiana 3-4-0 3-1 2-5-0

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech SE Louisiana 9-6 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

