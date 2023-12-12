Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Warriors on December 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry and others are available when the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
|0.5 (Over: -147)
- The 12.5-point prop bet for Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (11.8).
- His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (9.5).
- Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He makes 0.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|7.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- The 27.4 points Devin Booker scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Tuesday.
- He has grabbed 6.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Booker averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Booker averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
- Tuesday's over/under for Curry is 29.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
- He has pulled down 5.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Curry averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Curry has knocked down 5.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
- The 15.8 points Klay Thompson has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (17.5).
- He has grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Thompson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
