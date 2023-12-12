The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • This season, UL Monroe has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
  • The Bearkats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank sixth.
  • The Warhawks average only 0.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Bearkats give up (72.3).
  • UL Monroe has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UL Monroe scored more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (62.9) last season.
  • The Warhawks gave up 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.
  • UL Monroe sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ SMU L 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/28/2023 Northwestern State W 74-70 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/5/2023 Champion Christian W 110-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
12/18/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.