The UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Northwestern State Demons (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The Demons have won four games in a row.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Demons' 61.5 points per game are only three more points than the 58.5 the Warhawks give up.

Northwestern State is 3-1 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

UL Monroe's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.

The Warhawks record 22.9 more points per game (81.9) than the Demons allow (59).

UL Monroe has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 59 points.

Northwestern State has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.

The Warhawks shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Demons allow defensively.

The Demons shoot 36.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Warhawks allow.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 23 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)

23 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69) Katlyn Manuel: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Lauren Gross: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

UL Monroe Schedule