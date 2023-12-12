How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Northwestern State Demons (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The Demons have won four games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison
- The Demons' 61.5 points per game are only three more points than the 58.5 the Warhawks give up.
- Northwestern State is 3-1 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
- UL Monroe's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.
- The Warhawks record 22.9 more points per game (81.9) than the Demons allow (59).
- UL Monroe has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 59 points.
- Northwestern State has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.
- The Warhawks shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Demons allow defensively.
- The Demons shoot 36.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Warhawks allow.
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 23 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (25-for-69)
- Katlyn Manuel: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Jakayla Johnson: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Lauren Gross: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 107-53
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 60-52
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 101-38
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.