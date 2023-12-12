UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Lamar Wilkerson: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Ray: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kian Scroggins: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sam Houston Players to Watch
UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison
|Sam Houston Rank
|Sam Houston AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|184th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|67.0
|311th
|206th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|213th
|167th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|37.8
|44th
|99th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|14.8
|3rd
|116th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5.8
|301st
|108th
|14.6
|Assists
|14.7
|98th
|255th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|238th
