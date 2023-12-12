The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Lamar Wilkerson: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Davon Barnes: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Ray: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kian Scroggins: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sam Houston Players to Watch

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 184th 75.1 Points Scored 67.0 311th 206th 72.3 Points Allowed 72.5 213th 167th 33.9 Rebounds 37.8 44th 99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 14.8 3rd 116th 8.1 3pt Made 5.8 301st 108th 14.6 Assists 14.7 98th 255th 13.1 Turnovers 12.8 238th

