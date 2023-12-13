There is high school basketball competition in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Parkway High School

Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on December 13

5:20 PM CT on December 13 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Haynesville High School at Haughton High School