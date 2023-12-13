Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ingram, in his most recent appearance, had 20 points and five assists in a 121-107 win over the Timberwolves.

Below, we look at Ingram's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.6 21.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.2 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.8 PRA -- 34.1 32 PR -- 28.8 26.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Ingram has made 9.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

Ingram is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans average the fourth-most possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the NBA, giving up 126.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards are last in the NBA, conceding 49.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, conceding 29.9 per game.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brandon Ingram vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 29 22 6 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.