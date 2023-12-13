Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baker High School at Tara High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 13

5:00 PM CT on December 13 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Istrouma High School at Denham Springs High School