Wednesday's game that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Cajundome has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 13.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 80, Eastern Kentucky 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-6.9)

Louisiana (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 153.1

Louisiana's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, while Eastern Kentucky's is 1-4-0. A total of four out of the Ragin' Cajuns' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Colonels' games have gone over.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per outing (219th in college basketball).

Louisiana records 32.9 rebounds per game (314th in college basketball) while conceding 35.6 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Louisiana hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 5.5 more than its opponents (4.2). It is shooting 38.5% from deep (35th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.0%.

The Ragin' Cajuns rank 103rd in college basketball with 98.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 209th in college basketball defensively with 90.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Louisiana has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball action), 3.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (42nd in college basketball).

