The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 79.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 75.1 the Colonels give up.

Louisiana is 3-2 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana put up 85.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.8).

In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.9.

Louisiana sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule