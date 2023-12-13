The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns average 79.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 75.1 the Colonels give up.
  • Louisiana is 3-2 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana put up 85.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.9.
  • Louisiana sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans W 78-54 Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford L 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

