The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Alabama State matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-20.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-20.5) 144.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. Alabama State Betting Trends

  • LSU is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
  • Alabama State has covered five times in six games with a spread this season.
  • In the Hornets' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

LSU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • LSU is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (147th).
  • LSU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

