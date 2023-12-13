The LSU Tigers (4-3) face the Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Alabama State Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright: 12.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Will Baker: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Tyrell Ward: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

LSU vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank
197th 74.7 Points Scored 76.7 151st
142nd 69.0 Points Allowed 77.4 308th
138th 34.4 Rebounds 38.7 26th
125th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 12.3 27th
295th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 136th
323rd 10.4 Assists 12.6 220th
295th 13.7 Turnovers 10.7 96th

