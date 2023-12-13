The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken three games in a row.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • McNeese has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 153rd.
  • The 82.2 points per game the Cowboys record are 15.0 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (67.2).
  • When McNeese totals more than 67.2 points, it is 7-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • McNeese is averaging 94.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 20.7 more points than it is averaging in away games (73.3).
  • In 2023-24, the Cowboys are surrendering 50.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 68.0.
  • When playing at home, McNeese is draining 0.8 more treys per game (8.6) than in away games (7.8). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ UAB W 81-60 Bartow Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin W 91-80 The Legacy Center
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 92-23 The Legacy Center
12/13/2023 Southern Miss - The Legacy Center
12/17/2023 Louisiana - The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

