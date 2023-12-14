Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Caddo High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
