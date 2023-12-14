Grambling vs. Drake December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (6-1) play the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Grambling vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Grambling Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
Grambling vs. Drake Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|78th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|70.4
|267th
|191st
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|80.6
|334th
|305th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|28.9
|328th
|291st
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|181st
|139th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|4.1
|355th
|55th
|16.1
|Assists
|10.6
|320th
|21st
|9.0
|Turnovers
|13.3
|271st
