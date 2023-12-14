Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium, where they'll face Robert Spillane and the Las Vegas Raiders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chargers receivers' matchup versus the Raiders' pass defense, see below.

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 170.9 13.1 3 25 8.84

Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen has racked up 1,243 receiving yards on 108 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Los Angeles' air attack has looked good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 3,098 total passing yards (238.3 per game).

On offense, the Chargers are posting 21.7 points per contest (16th in NFL) and 334.3 yards per game (17th).

Los Angeles has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 37.1 times per game (fourth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chargers have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 64 times, which ranks them fifth in the league.

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 115 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Las Vegas has given up the 10th-fewest in the league, 2,700 (207.7 per game).

The Raiders' points-against average on defense is 19.9 per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Las Vegas has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 150 38 Def. Targets Receptions 108 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1243 115 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.6 8.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 396 6 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

