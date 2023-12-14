The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-8) bring an eight-game losing streak into a home contest versus the SMU Mustangs (3-5), who have lost five straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs average only 3.1 more points per game (73.6) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.5).

When it scores more than 70.5 points, SMU is 2-2.

Louisiana Tech is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.

The 63.4 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Mustangs allow (69.6).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 69.6 points, it is 2-0.

When SMU allows fewer than 63.4 points, it is 3-0.

The Lady Techsters are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Mustangs allow to opponents (42%).

The Mustangs shoot 46.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lady Techsters allow.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71)

11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Silvia Nativi: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Robyn Lee: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%

9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG% Jianna Morris: 8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Schedule