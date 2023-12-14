Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (4-5) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) squaring off at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 73, UL Monroe 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-0.3)

Lamar (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Lamar has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while UL Monroe's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Cardinals are 6-1-0 and the Warhawks are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks put up 71.8 points per game (250th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per contest (159th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

UL Monroe prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3.

UL Monroe knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (294th in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from deep.

UL Monroe and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Warhawks commit 12.8 per game (254th in college basketball) and force 13.8 (77th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.