Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Bossier Parish, Louisiana and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Airline High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plain Dealing High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
