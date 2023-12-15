Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln Parish Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lincoln Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ouachita Christian School at Simsboro High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Simsboro, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
