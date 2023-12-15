The Dallas Stars (off a win in their last game) and the Ottawa Senators (off a loss) will clash on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Stars matchup with the Senators can be seen on BSSW and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Stars vs Senators Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 83 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Stars are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 27 9 17 26 20 18 - Joe Pavelski 27 12 14 26 22 9 51.9% Roope Hintz 25 10 14 24 6 7 50.5% Matt Duchene 26 7 14 21 10 12 56.4% Jamie Benn 27 5 15 20 7 20 59.1%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 78 total goals (3.2 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Senators' 80 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Senators are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals over that span.

Senators Key Players