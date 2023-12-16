The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) aim to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 52% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games Baylor shoots better than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 53rd.

The Bears put up 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans give up (64.8).

When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Michigan State has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.

The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.

The Spartans average only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (67.6).

Michigan State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 91.1 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.1).

In home games, the Bears allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).

When it comes to three-pointers, Baylor performed better in home games last season, averaging 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State put up more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69) last season.

In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).

At home, Michigan State knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center 12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center 12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena 12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden 12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule