Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Red River High School at Airline High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16

1:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at Benton High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16

1:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Benton, LA

Benton, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangel Christian Academy at Bossier High School