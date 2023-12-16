MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the college football postseason action now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon here? Below, we highlight how you can watch all six games involving teams from the MAC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|Barstool
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.