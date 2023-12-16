How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Billikens' opponents have knocked down.
- Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 38th.
- The 76.3 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 1.3 more points than the Billikens give up (75).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-0 when scoring more than 75 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Louisiana Tech has performed better in home games this year, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs are allowing 8.9 fewer points per game (57.9) than when playing on the road (66.8).
- Louisiana Tech is draining 9.3 threes per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|W 56-49
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
