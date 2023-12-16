The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Billikens' opponents have knocked down.
  • Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 38th.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 1.3 more points than the Billikens give up (75).
  • Louisiana Tech is 3-0 when scoring more than 75 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Louisiana Tech has performed better in home games this year, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Bulldogs are allowing 8.9 fewer points per game (57.9) than when playing on the road (66.8).
  • Louisiana Tech is draining 9.3 threes per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ SFA W 56-49 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 Louisiana W 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana W 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.