The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) will be looking to stop a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison

The Braves' 49.3 points per game are 21.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Lady Techsters allow.

The Lady Techsters score 62.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Braves allow.

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 2-0.

When Alcorn State allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 2-1.

This season the Lady Techsters are shooting 40% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Braves give up.

The Braves make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83)

11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

11.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG% Silvia Nativi: 6.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

Louisiana Tech Schedule