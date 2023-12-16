How to Watch LSU vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
LSU vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 39.8% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, LSU has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 193rd.
- The Tigers' 73.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.3 the Longhorns allow.
- When it scores more than 66.3 points, LSU is 5-1.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LSU scored 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 on the road.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 69.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
- At home, LSU sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.1). LSU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (32.5%).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|L 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 74-56
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/29/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
