The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) host the LSU Tigers (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The over/under is 142.5 in the matchup.

LSU vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

LSU has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points just twice this season.

LSU has had an average of 141 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, LSU has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

LSU was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have been at least a +260 moneyline underdog three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies LSU has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

LSU vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 7 77.8% 79 152 66.3 134.3 147.6 LSU 2 20% 73 152 68 134.3 142.2

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The Tigers score an average of 73 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.3 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, LSU is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

LSU vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 2-7-0 2-5 4-5-0 LSU 3-7-0 0-0 4-6-0

LSU vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas LSU 17-1 Home Record 10-8 4-6 Away Record 0-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

