The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will be attempting to break a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons are shooting 40.8% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 45.7% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.7% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 118th.

The Demons put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 76.8 the Owls allow to opponents.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northwestern State averaged 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.6.

The Demons conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.

Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule